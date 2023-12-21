Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Trend Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL opened at ₹606.8 and closed at ₹598.45. The stock had a high of ₹606.8 and a low of ₹569.05. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹42,953.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 94,864 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3386.6 13.45 0.4 4010.0 2870.0 51366.51 Linde India 5548.15 17.1 0.31 6885.95 3177.62 47316.96 UPL 573.5 1.25 0.22 780.0 528.35 43047.35 Coromandel International 1218.4 31.25 2.63 1287.95 838.95 35822.64 3M India 30978.15 320.9 1.05 33643.0 21380.7 34897.1

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹574.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹572.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹574.95. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.7.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹566.1, while the high price is ₹576.85.

Upl December futures opened at 571.45 as against previous close of 572.6 Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 573.4. The bid price is 573.65, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 574.15, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1300, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 1300, representing the number of shares wanted by buyers. The stock has an open interest of 28,927,600.

Upl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.54% 3 Months -12.92% 6 Months -16.61% YTD -20.11% 1 Year -24.2%

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹571.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹572.25 The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹571.5. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, indicating a decrease of ₹0.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Upl has decreased slightly.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹572.25, down -4.38% from yesterday's ₹598.45 The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹572.25, which represents a percent change of -4.38. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.38% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -26.2, indicating a decrease of ₹26.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹598.45 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume of Upl BSE was 94,864 shares, with a closing price of ₹598.45.