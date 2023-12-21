Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 572.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 574.95 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL opened at 606.8 and closed at 598.45. The stock had a high of 606.8 and a low of 569.05. The market capitalization of UPL is 42,953.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 94,864 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:30 AM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3386.613.450.44010.02870.051366.51
Linde India5548.1517.10.316885.953177.6247316.96
UPL573.51.250.22780.0528.3543047.35
Coromandel International1218.431.252.631287.95838.9535822.64
3M India30978.15320.91.0533643.021380.734897.1
21 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹574.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹572.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 574.95. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.7.

21 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 566.1, while the high price is 576.85.

21 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Upl December futures opened at 571.45 as against previous close of 572.6

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 573.4. The bid price is 573.65, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 574.15, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1300, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 1300, representing the number of shares wanted by buyers. The stock has an open interest of 28,927,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Upl Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.54%
3 Months-12.92%
6 Months-16.61%
YTD-20.11%
1 Year-24.2%
21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹571.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹572.25

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 571.5. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, indicating a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Upl has decreased slightly.

21 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹572.25, down -4.38% from yesterday's ₹598.45

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 572.25, which represents a percent change of -4.38. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.38% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -26.2, indicating a decrease of 26.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹598.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Upl BSE was 94,864 shares, with a closing price of 598.45.

