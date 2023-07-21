Upl Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 639.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.65 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The stock for UPL opened at ₹637.4 and closed at ₹639.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹640.05, while the lowest price was ₹637. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹47,937.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for UPL on the last day was 28,034 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:10:15 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.05 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 28034 shares and a closing price of ₹639.05.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!