Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 639.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at 637.4 and closed at 639.05. The stock reached a high of 640.05 and a low of 637 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at 47,930.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 630.1. The stock had a trading volume of 27,797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.05 yesterday

On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 27,797 shares and closed at a price of 639.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.