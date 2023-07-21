Upl Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

The stock for UPL opened at ₹637.4 and closed at ₹639.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹640.05, while the lowest price was ₹637. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹47,937.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for UPL on the last day was 28,034 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.05 yesterday
