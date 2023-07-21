Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Stock Market Drops as Upl Shares Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 639.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The stock of UPL opened at 637.4 and closed at 639.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 640.05 and a low of 637 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 47,877.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 630.1 respectively. The BSE volume for UPL was 29,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹634.9, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹639.05

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 634.9. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -4.15, which means the stock has decreased by 4.15.

21 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹634.75, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹639.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 634.75. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, suggesting a decrease of 4.3 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹634.85, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹639.05

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 634.85, which represents a decrease of 0.66%. The net change is -4.2, indicating a drop in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹635, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹639.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 635, which represents a decrease of 0.63% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -4.05, indicating a decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹636, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹639.05

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price of the stock is 636. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of 3.05 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹637.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹639.05

The current data for UPL stock shows that its price is 637.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price by that amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.05 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of UPL BSE shares traded was 29,163 shares. The closing price for the day was 639.05.

