Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading gains

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹564.95 and the closing price was ₹561.7. The stock had a high of ₹564.95 and a low of ₹555.05. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹41,763.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 53,825 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Linde India
|6032.55
|-9.95
|-0.16
|6885.95
|2995.45
|51448.13
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|718.8
|3.75
|0.52
|804.95
|122.3
|46511.53
|UPL
|560.85
|4.45
|0.8
|807.0
|528.35
|42097.83
|3M India
|30905.95
|343.1
|1.12
|33643.0
|21380.7
|34815.77
|Coromandel International
|1125.45
|13.65
|1.23
|1185.25
|838.95
|33089.78
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.17%
|3 Months
|-5.59%
|6 Months
|-16.96%
|YTD
|-22.26%
|1 Year
|-27.32%
