Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 556.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 564.95 and the closing price was 561.7. The stock had a high of 564.95 and a low of 555.05. The market capitalization of Upl is 41,763.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 53,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Linde India6032.55-9.95-0.166885.952995.4551448.13
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore718.83.750.52804.95122.346511.53
UPL560.854.450.8807.0528.3542097.83
3M India30905.95343.11.1233643.021380.734815.77
Coromandel International1125.4513.651.231185.25838.9533089.78
21 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹561.55, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹556.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 561.55. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.15, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 556.7, while the high price was 563.45.

21 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Upl November futures opened at 558.85 as against previous close of 558.55

The spot price of Upl stock is currently at 562.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 563.65, with a bid quantity of 1300. On the other hand, the offer price is 564.0, with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl stock stands at 28,957,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Upl Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹558.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹556.4

The current stock price of Upl is 558.35 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.35% and has gained 1.95 points in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.17%
3 Months-5.59%
6 Months-16.96%
YTD-22.26%
1 Year-27.32%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹556.7, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹556.4

The current stock price of Upl is 556.7 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.3.

21 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹561.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 53,825 shares and the closing price was 561.7.

