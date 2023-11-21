Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading gains

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹564.95 and the closing price was ₹561.7. The stock had a high of ₹564.95 and a low of ₹555.05. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹41,763.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 53,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.