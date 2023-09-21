Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of UPL shares was ₹627.95, and it closed at ₹629.35. The stock reached a high of ₹628.2 and a low of ₹620.9 throughout the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹46,691.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 39,037 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹622.05. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.3 points.
