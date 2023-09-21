Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Upl stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 629.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.05 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of UPL shares was 627.95, and it closed at 629.35. The stock reached a high of 628.2 and a low of 620.9 throughout the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 46,691.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 39,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Upl Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹622.05, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹629.35

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 622.05. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.3 points.

21 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹629.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 39037 shares. The closing price for the stock was 629.35.

