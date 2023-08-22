Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 578.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹582 and closed at ₹578.55. The stock had a high of ₹590.3 and a low of ₹579.65 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹43,951.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL on this day was 125,338 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:01:36 AM IST
