Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹582 and closed at ₹578.55. The stock had a high of ₹590.3 and a low of ₹579.65 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹43,951.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL on this day was 125,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.