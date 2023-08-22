Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 578.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 582 and closed at 578.55. The stock had a high of 590.3 and a low of 579.65 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 43,951.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL on this day was 125,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹585.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹578.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 585.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7 points.

22 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹578.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 125,338. The closing price for the stock was 578.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.