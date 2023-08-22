Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹582 and closed at ₹578.55. The stock had a high of ₹590.3 and a low of ₹579.65 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹43,951.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL on this day was 125,338 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹585.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7 points.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 125,338. The closing price for the stock was ₹578.55.
