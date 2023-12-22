Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl opened at a price of ₹572 and closed at ₹572.25. The stock reached a high of ₹579.9 and a low of ₹566.1. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹43,377.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 175,891 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹581.65. There has been a 0.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹3.75.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, a total of 175,891 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹572.25.
