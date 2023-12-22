Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 577.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581.65 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl opened at a price of 572 and closed at 572.25. The stock reached a high of 579.9 and a low of 566.1. The market capitalization of Upl is 43,377.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 175,891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹581.65, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹577.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 581.65. There has been a 0.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

22 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹572.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, a total of 175,891 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 572.25.

