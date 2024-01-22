 Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 553.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price TodayPremium
Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 555.1 and closed at 553.35. The stock had a high of 557.1 and a low of 551.45. The market capitalization of UPL is 41,452.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 16,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:42:01 AM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3384.5-19.15-0.564010.02870.051334.65
Linde India5783.0-38.55-0.666885.953177.6249319.86
UPL552.25-1.1-0.2780.0528.3541452.31
3M India34025.0122.950.3639809.6521405.038329.4
Coromandel International1177.95-3.45-0.291287.95838.9534633.35
22 Jan 2024, 11:38:07 AM IST

Upl January futures opened at 554.9 as against previous close of 554.3

Upl, with a spot price of 552.45, has a bid price of 551.35 and an offer price of 551.8. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The stock has a high open interest of 32015100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:18:50 AM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock for the current day is 551.45, while the high price is 557.10.

22 Jan 2024, 11:02:22 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 552.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of 1.1.

22 Jan 2024, 10:53:31 AM IST

Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 22 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.55 (-26.67%) & 2.55 (-46.87%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 22 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.2 (+17.65%) & 10.9 (+6.34%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42:08 AM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3384.5-19.15-0.564010.02870.051334.65
Linde India5783.0-38.55-0.666885.953177.6249319.86
UPL552.25-1.1-0.2780.0528.3541452.31
3M India34025.0122.950.3639809.6521405.038329.4
Coromandel International1177.95-3.45-0.291287.95838.9534633.35
22 Jan 2024, 10:29:30 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35

The current stock price of Upl is 552.25 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the value has decreased by 1.1.

22 Jan 2024, 10:24:20 AM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 551.45, while the high price reached 557.10.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01:48 AM IST

Upl January futures opened at 554.9 as against previous close of 554.3

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 552.45. The bid price stands at 551.35 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 551.8 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 32,015,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:19 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:16 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35

Upl stock is currently trading at a price of 552.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -1.1.

22 Jan 2024, 09:36:05 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months-16.34%
6 Months-12.8%
YTD-5.76%
1 Year-25.97%
22 Jan 2024, 09:11:35 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 552.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.1 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:09:24 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹553.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 16968 shares, with a closing price of 553.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App