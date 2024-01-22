Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹555.1 and closed at ₹553.35. The stock had a high of ₹557.1 and a low of ₹551.45. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹41,452.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 16,968 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3384.5 -19.15 -0.56 4010.0 2870.0 51334.65 Linde India 5783.0 -38.55 -0.66 6885.95 3177.62 49319.86 UPL 552.25 -1.1 -0.2 780.0 528.35 41452.31 3M India 34025.0 122.95 0.36 39809.65 21405.0 38329.4 Coromandel International 1177.95 -3.45 -0.29 1287.95 838.95 34633.35

Upl January futures opened at 554.9 as against previous close of 554.3 Upl, with a spot price of 552.45, has a bid price of 551.35 and an offer price of 551.8. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The stock has a high open interest of 32015100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock for the current day is ₹551.45, while the high price is ₹557.10.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹552.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.1.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 22 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.55 (-26.67%) & ₹2.55 (-46.87%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 22 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.2 (+17.65%) & ₹10.9 (+6.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3384.5 -19.15 -0.56 4010.0 2870.0 51334.65 Linde India 5783.0 -38.55 -0.66 6885.95 3177.62 49319.86 UPL 552.25 -1.1 -0.2 780.0 528.35 41452.31 3M India 34025.0 122.95 0.36 39809.65 21405.0 38329.4 Coromandel International 1177.95 -3.45 -0.29 1287.95 838.95 34633.35

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35 The current stock price of Upl is ₹552.25 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the value has decreased by ₹1.1.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹551.45, while the high price reached ₹557.10.

Upl January futures opened at 554.9 as against previous close of 554.3 Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 552.45. The bid price stands at 551.35 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 551.8 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 32,015,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Upl Live Updates UPL More Information

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35 Upl stock is currently trading at a price of ₹552.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -1.1.

Upl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.07% 3 Months -16.34% 6 Months -12.8% YTD -5.76% 1 Year -25.97%

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹552.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹553.35 The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹552.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.1 points.

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹553.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 16968 shares, with a closing price of ₹553.35.