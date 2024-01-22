Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹555.1 and closed at ₹553.35. The stock had a high of ₹557.1 and a low of ₹551.45. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹41,452.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 16,968 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|P I Industries
|3384.5
|-19.15
|-0.56
|4010.0
|2870.0
|51334.65
|Linde India
|5783.0
|-38.55
|-0.66
|6885.95
|3177.62
|49319.86
|UPL
|552.25
|-1.1
|-0.2
|780.0
|528.35
|41452.31
|3M India
|34025.0
|122.95
|0.36
|39809.65
|21405.0
|38329.4
|Coromandel International
|1177.95
|-3.45
|-0.29
|1287.95
|838.95
|34633.35
Upl, with a spot price of 552.45, has a bid price of 551.35 and an offer price of 551.8. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The stock has a high open interest of 32015100.
The low price of UPL stock for the current day is ₹551.45, while the high price is ₹557.10.
As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹552.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.1.
Top active call options for Upl at 22 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.55 (-26.67%) & ₹2.55 (-46.87%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 22 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.2 (+17.65%) & ₹10.9 (+6.34%) respectively.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|-16.34%
|6 Months
|-12.8%
|YTD
|-5.76%
|1 Year
|-25.97%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 16968 shares, with a closing price of ₹553.35.
