Upl Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 556.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL's open price was 556.7, close price was 556.4, high was 564, and low was 556.7. The market capitalization was 42,236.69 crore. The 52-week high was 807 and the 52-week low was 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL was 24,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹556.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, a total of 24,052 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 556.4.

