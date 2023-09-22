Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as investors react to negative news

The last day of trading for Upl saw an open price of ₹623.45 and a close price of ₹622.05. The stock had a high of ₹635 and a low of ₹622.2. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at ₹46,912.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 70,189 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.75%
|3 Months
|-11.5%
|6 Months
|-11.93%
|YTD
|-12.72%
|1 Year
|-12.89%
