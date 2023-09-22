Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 625 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.2 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The last day of trading for Upl saw an open price of 623.45 and a close price of 622.05. The stock had a high of 635 and a low of 622.2. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at 46,912.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 70,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Upl Live Updates

22 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹624.2, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹625

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 624.2 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased.

22 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.75%
3 Months-11.5%
6 Months-11.93%
YTD-12.72%
1 Year-12.89%
22 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹625, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹622.05

The current stock price of Upl is 625. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.95, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

22 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹622.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a total volume of 70,189 shares. The closing price for the stock was 622.05.

