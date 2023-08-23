comScore
Wed Aug 23 2023 09:40:04
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars with positive trading performance
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars with positive trading performance

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 583.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.5 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 586.6 and closed at 585.55. The stock had a high of 589.5 and a low of 583. The market capitalization of UPL is 43,865.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 36,763.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:40:56 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹584.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹583.75

The current stock price of Upl is 584.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. The net change of 0.75 suggests that the stock has gained 0.75 points from its previous value. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend in the market.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30:32 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.09%
3 Months-18.48%
6 Months-21.86%
YTD-18.47%
1 Year-21.6%
23 Aug 2023, 09:02:34 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹584.4, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹585.55

The current stock price of Upl is 584.4 with a percent change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.15, indicating a decrease of 1.15.

23 Aug 2023, 08:03:10 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹585.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 36,763 shares and closed at a price of 585.55.

