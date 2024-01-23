Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 553.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 555.1 and closed at 553.35. The highest price reached during the day was 557.1, while the lowest price recorded was 551.45. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 41,452.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on the last day was 16,968.

23 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹553.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 16,968 shares with a closing price of 553.35.

