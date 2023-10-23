Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Takes a Dive in Today's Trading

On the last day, UPL's open price was ₹614.95 and it closed at ₹613.75. The stock's high was ₹614.95 and the low was ₹602. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,261.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 86,663 shares.
The current day's high and low data for UPL stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹591.15 Today's high price: ₹608.05
Upl's spot price is currently at 593.5, with a bid price of 592.45 and an offer price of 592.75. The offer quantity stands at 1300, while the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl is recorded at 22,532,900.
The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is ₹592.8, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.73% and a decrease of 10.45 points in terms of price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|618.58
|10 Days
|619.51
|20 Days
|615.34
|50 Days
|607.88
|100 Days
|633.16
|300 Days
|676.95
Top active call options for Upl at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (-64.19%) & ₹0.85 (-64.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹590.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (+161.9%) & ₹5.1 (+168.42%) respectively.
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹591.4 and the high price was ₹608.05.
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹592.5, representing a percent change of -1.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.75, indicating a decrease of ₹10.75 in the stock price.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 595.8. The bid price is 595.15 with a bid quantity of 2600, while the offer price is 595.25 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest in Upl is at 22,623,900.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Solar Industries India
|5170.0
|-103.9
|-1.97
|5439.9
|3456.95
|46783.36
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|685.0
|-27.65
|-3.88
|777.0
|112.15
|44324.43
|UPL
|595.3
|-7.95
|-1.32
|807.0
|577.0
|44683.67
|3M India
|29950.45
|-168.0
|-0.56
|33643.0
|21380.7
|33739.39
|Coromandel International
|1128.0
|-10.1
|-0.89
|1185.25
|838.95
|33164.75
The low price of UPL stock for the current day is ₹592.75 and the high price is ₹608.05.
As of the current data, the stock price of UPL is ₹595.25. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8, suggesting a decrease of 8 points in the stock price.
Top active call options for Upl at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-62.5%) & ₹2.75 (-62.84%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.2 (+142.86%) & ₹18.05 (+89.01%) respectively.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹594.3. There has been a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -8.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of Upl.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The spot price of Upl stock is currently 597.7, with a bid price of 597.3 and an offer price of 597.65. The offer quantity is 1300, while the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 23831600.
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹595.3 and the high price was ₹608.05.
Upl stock currently has a price of ₹598. It has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.25 from the previous value.
Top active call options for Upl at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (-33.33%) & ₹10.9 (-11.02%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.85 (+39.29%) & ₹12.0 (+25.65%) respectively.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹598.4 with a percent change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% compared to the previous value. The net change is -4.85, indicating that the stock has dropped by ₹4.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Solar Industries India
|5178.1
|-95.8
|-1.82
|5439.9
|3456.95
|46856.66
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|685.85
|-26.8
|-3.76
|777.0
|112.15
|44379.43
|UPL
|599.7
|-3.55
|-0.59
|807.0
|577.0
|45013.94
|3M India
|29930.3
|-188.15
|-0.62
|33643.0
|21380.7
|33716.69
|Coromandel International
|1137.8
|-0.3
|-0.03
|1185.25
|838.95
|33452.88
The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹599 and the high price is ₹608.05.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 603.45. The bid price stands at 602.2, while the offer price is at 602.55. The offer quantity is 1300, and the bid quantity is 2600. The open interest for Upl stock is 23647000.
The current data of Upl stock shows that its price is ₹602.6, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, by 0.11%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.15%
|3 Months
|-3.04%
|6 Months
|-17.86%
|YTD
|-15.74%
|1 Year
|-15.42%
The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹603, which represents a percent change of -1.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.75 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for UPL on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 86,663. The closing price for the stock was ₹613.75.
