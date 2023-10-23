Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Takes a Dive in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 02:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 603.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.8 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL's open price was 614.95 and it closed at 613.75. The stock's high was 614.95 and the low was 602. The market capitalization of UPL is 45,261.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 86,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for UPL stock is as follows: Today's low price: 591.15 Today's high price: 608.05

23 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Upl October futures opened at 602.1 as against previous close of 603.0

Upl's spot price is currently at 593.5, with a bid price of 592.45 and an offer price of 592.75. The offer quantity stands at 1300, while the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl is recorded at 22,532,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹592.8, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹603.25

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 592.8, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.73% and a decrease of 10.45 points in terms of price.

Click here for Upl Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Upl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days618.58
10 Days619.51
20 Days615.34
50 Days607.88
100 Days633.16
300 Days676.95
23 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.65 (-64.19%) & 0.85 (-64.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 23 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 590.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (+161.9%) & 5.1 (+168.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 591.4 and the high price was 608.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹592.5, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹603.25

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 592.5, representing a percent change of -1.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.75, indicating a decrease of 10.75 in the stock price.

Click here for Upl Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Upl Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Upl October futures opened at 602.1 as against previous close of 603.0

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 595.8. The bid price is 595.15 with a bid quantity of 2600, while the offer price is 595.25 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest in Upl is at 22,623,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Solar Industries India5170.0-103.9-1.975439.93456.9546783.36
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore685.0-27.65-3.88777.0112.1544324.43
UPL595.3-7.95-1.32807.0577.044683.67
3M India29950.45-168.0-0.5633643.021380.733739.39
Coromandel International1128.0-10.1-0.891185.25838.9533164.75
23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock for the current day is 592.75 and the high price is 608.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹595.25, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹603.25

As of the current data, the stock price of UPL is 595.25. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8, suggesting a decrease of 8 points in the stock price.

Click here for Upl AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-62.5%) & 2.75 (-62.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.2 (+142.86%) & 18.05 (+89.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹594.3, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹603.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 594.3. There has been a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -8.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of Upl.

23 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Upl share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121213
Buy7778
Hold5552
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Solar Industries India5170.0-103.9-1.975439.93456.9546783.36
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore684.2-28.45-3.99777.0112.1544272.66
UPL595.0-8.25-1.37807.0577.044661.15
3M India29929.85-188.6-0.6333643.021380.733716.19
Coromandel International1128.35-9.75-0.861185.25838.9533175.04
23 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 602.1 as against previous close of 603.0

The spot price of Upl stock is currently 597.7, with a bid price of 597.3 and an offer price of 597.65. The offer quantity is 1300, while the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 23831600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 595.3 and the high price was 608.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹598, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹603.25

Upl stock currently has a price of 598. It has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of 5.25 from the previous value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.6 (-33.33%) & 10.9 (-11.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 610.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.85 (+39.29%) & 12.0 (+25.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹598.4, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹603.25

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 598.4 with a percent change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% compared to the previous value. The net change is -4.85, indicating that the stock has dropped by 4.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Solar Industries India5178.1-95.8-1.825439.93456.9546856.66
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore685.85-26.8-3.76777.0112.1544379.43
UPL599.7-3.55-0.59807.0577.045013.94
3M India29930.3-188.15-0.6233643.021380.733716.69
Coromandel International1137.8-0.3-0.031185.25838.9533452.88
23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 599 and the high price is 608.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 602.1 as against previous close of 603.0

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 603.45. The bid price stands at 602.2, while the offer price is at 602.55. The offer quantity is 1300, and the bid quantity is 2600. The open interest for Upl stock is 23647000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹602.6, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹603.25

The current data of Upl stock shows that its price is 602.6, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, by 0.11%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.65.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Upl Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.15%
3 Months-3.04%
6 Months-17.86%
YTD-15.74%
1 Year-15.42%
23 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹603, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹613.75

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 603, which represents a percent change of -1.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.75, suggesting a decrease of 10.75 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹613.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UPL on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 86,663. The closing price for the stock was 613.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.