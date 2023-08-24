comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Upl Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Upl stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 583.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.6 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

During the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at 582.3 and closed at 583.75. The stock reached a high of 588 and a low of 582.3. The company's market capitalization is 43,955.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:06:25 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹583.75 on last trading day

