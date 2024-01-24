Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 552.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 554.15 and closed at 552.7. The stock reached a high of 557.85 and a low of 533.55. The market capitalization of Upl is currently 40,176.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 231,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, there were a total of 231,768 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 552.7.

