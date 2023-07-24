Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as market downturn continues

The stock of Upl opened at ₹637.4 and closed at ₹639.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹640.05 and the low was ₹633.8. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹47,659.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹630.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108,698 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹633.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹634.55 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹633.9. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.65. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹634.1, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹634.55 Based on the current data of Upl stock, the price of the stock is ₹634.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.45. Click here for Upl Profit Loss Share Via

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹635.2, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹634.55 Upl stock is currently priced at ₹635.2, with a net change of 0.65 and a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹634.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹634.55 The current stock price of Upl is ₹634.95 with a percentage change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹634.95, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹639.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹634.95. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹4.1. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.05 yesterday On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 108,698 shares and closed at a price of ₹639.05. Share Via