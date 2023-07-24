Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as market downturn continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 634.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 633.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The stock of Upl opened at 637.4 and closed at 639.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 640.05 and the low was 633.8. The market capitalization of Upl is 47,659.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 630.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹633.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹634.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 633.9. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.65.

24 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹634.1, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹634.55

Based on the current data of Upl stock, the price of the stock is 634.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.45.

Click here for Upl Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Upl Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹635.2, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹634.55

Upl stock is currently priced at 635.2, with a net change of 0.65 and a percent change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹634.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹634.55

The current stock price of Upl is 634.95 with a percentage change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock.

24 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹634.95, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹639.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 634.95. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 4.1.

24 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 108,698 shares and closed at a price of 639.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.