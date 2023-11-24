Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Trends Today

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at ₹570.95 and closed at ₹565.9. The high for the day was ₹571.75 and the low was ₹565.2. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹42,484.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹528.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,604 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.9%
|3 Months
|-4.61%
|6 Months
|-16.26%
|YTD
|-20.98%
|1 Year
|-26.36%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹569.75. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.75, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 79,604. The closing price for the shares was ₹565.9.
