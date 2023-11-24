Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Trends Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 566 per share. The stock is currently trading at 569.75 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 570.95 and closed at 565.9. The high for the day was 571.75 and the low was 565.2. The market capitalization of Upl is 42,484.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 528.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Upl Live Updates

24 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.9%
3 Months-4.61%
6 Months-16.26%
YTD-20.98%
1 Year-26.36%
24 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹569.75, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹566

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 569.75. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.75, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

24 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹565.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 79,604. The closing price for the shares was 565.9.

