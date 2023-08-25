Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in latest trading session

The last day of trading for UPL saw the stock open at ₹588.95 and close at ₹585.6. The stock reached a high of ₹594 and a low of ₹585.25 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,015.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 57,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.