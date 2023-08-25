comScore
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in latest trading session

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Upl stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 586.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The last day of trading for UPL saw the stock open at 588.95 and close at 585.6. The stock reached a high of 594 and a low of 585.25 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,015.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 57,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03:44 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹584.9, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹586.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 584.9. There has been a -0.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.5.

25 Aug 2023, 09:44:13 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹588.9, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹586.4

The current stock price of Upl is 588.9 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 2.5.

25 Aug 2023, 09:31:42 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months-17.72%
6 Months-21.3%
YTD-18.12%
1 Year-22.82%
25 Aug 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:00:02 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹586.4, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹585.6

The current stock price of Upl is 586.4, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.8.

25 Aug 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹585.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 57207 shares. The closing price for the stock was 585.6.

