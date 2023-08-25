Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in latest trading session

The last day of trading for UPL saw the stock open at ₹588.95 and close at ₹585.6. The stock reached a high of ₹594 and a low of ₹585.25 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,015.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 57,207 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹584.9. There has been a -0.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.5.
Click here for Upl Profit Loss
The current stock price of Upl is ₹588.9 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 2.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|-17.72%
|6 Months
|-21.3%
|YTD
|-18.12%
|1 Year
|-22.82%
The current stock price of Upl is ₹586.4, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.8.
On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 57207 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹585.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!