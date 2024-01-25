Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹541.65 and closed at ₹535.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹547, while the lowest price was ₹534.65. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹40,949.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹780, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on the last day was 102,128 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|3 Months
|-15.21%
|6 Months
|-13.63%
|YTD
|-7.07%
|1 Year
|-26.84%
