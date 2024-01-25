Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 545.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 541.65 and closed at 535.25. The highest price reached during the day was 547, while the lowest price was 534.65. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 40,949.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 780, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on the last day was 102,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.95%
3 Months-15.21%
6 Months-13.63%
YTD-7.07%
1 Year-26.84%
25 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹545.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹545.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 545.55 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that there has been no change in the stock price since the previous trading session.

25 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹535.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 102,128 shares and closed at a price of 535.25.

