Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl shares plummet in today's trading
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 634.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹635.05 and closed at ₹634.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹636.2, while the lowest price was ₹631. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹47,460.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 29,127.
25 Jul 2023, 09:02:42 AM IST
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹632.3, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹634.55
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹632.3. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.25 in the stock's price.
25 Jul 2023, 08:03:07 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹634.55 yesterday
On the last day, Upl BSE had a total trading volume of 29,127 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹634.55.
