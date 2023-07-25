comScore
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl shares plummet in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 634.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 635.05 and closed at 634.55. The highest price reached during the day was 636.2, while the lowest price was 631. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 47,460.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 630.1. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 29,127.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:02:42 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹632.3, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹634.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 632.3. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, suggesting a decrease of 2.25 in the stock's price.

25 Jul 2023, 08:03:07 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹634.55 yesterday

On the last day, Upl BSE had a total trading volume of 29,127 shares. The closing price for the day was 634.55.

