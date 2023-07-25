Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl shares plummet in today's trading

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹635.05 and closed at ₹634.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹636.2, while the lowest price was ₹631. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹47,460.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 29,127.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹632.3. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.25 in the stock's price.
