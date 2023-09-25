Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : UPl Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 615 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, UPL's open price was 627.1 and the close price was 625. The stock reached a high of 629.35 and a low of 612.55. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 46,162.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL on the last day was 45,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹615, up 0% from yesterday's ₹615

The current stock price of Upl is 615 with no change in the percentage or net change.

25 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹625 on last trading day

The last day of Upl BSE trading saw a volume of 45,160 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 625.

