Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 581.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : Upl's stock opened at 581.65 and closed at 577.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 585.9 and a low of 577.6. The market capitalization of Upl is 43,662.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for Upl shares was 83,721.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for UPL stock shows that the low price was 586.7 and the high price was 594.9.

26 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Upl December futures opened at 589.75 as against previous close of 584.0

Upl is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 588.9. The bid price is 590.65 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 590.95 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for this stock is 20,302,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Upl Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹589.55, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹581.7

The current stock price of Upl is 589.55 with a percent change of 1.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% compared to the previous trading day. The net change for the stock is 7.85, indicating an increase of 7.85 in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.78%
3 Months-12.17%
6 Months-12.78%
YTD-18.78%
1 Year-20.25%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹581.7, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹577.9

The current stock price of Upl is 581.7 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.66% and the price has increased by 3.8 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹577.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83721. The closing price for the shares was 577.9.

