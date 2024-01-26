Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading session

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL had an open price of ₹546 and a close price of ₹545.55. The high for the day was ₹548 and the low was ₹536.1. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹40,345.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 41,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.