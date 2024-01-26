Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Upl stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 545.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.5 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL had an open price of 546 and a close price of 545.55. The high for the day was 548 and the low was 536.1. The market capitalization of UPL is 40,345.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 41,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.27%
3 Months-14.46%
6 Months-14.27%
YTD-8.51%
1 Year-27.19%
26 Jan 2024, 09:27 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹537.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹545.55

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 537.5. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 8.05.

26 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹545.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,155. The closing price for the stock was 545.55.

