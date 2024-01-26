Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading session

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL had an open price of ₹546 and a close price of ₹545.55. The high for the day was ₹548 and the low was ₹536.1. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹40,345.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 41,155 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.27%
|3 Months
|-14.46%
|6 Months
|-14.27%
|YTD
|-8.51%
|1 Year
|-27.19%
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹537.5. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹8.05.
On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,155. The closing price for the stock was ₹545.55.
