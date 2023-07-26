Upl Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹632.35 and closed at ₹632.5. The stock reached a high of ₹634 and a low of ₹624. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹47,048.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for UPL was 134,580 shares.
26 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST
