comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 561.2, down -3.26% from yesterday's 580.1
BackBack

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at ₹561.2, down -3.26% from yesterday's ₹580.1

26 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.26 %. The stock closed at 580.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.2 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day of trading, Upl opened at 585.05 and closed at 587.25. The stock had a high of 592.8 and a low of 578. The market capitalization of Upl is 43,542.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl was 126,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:48:14 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl closed today at ₹561.2, down -3.26% from yesterday's ₹580.1

Today, the closing price of Upl stock was 561.2, which represents a decrease of 3.26% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -18.9. Yesterday's closing price was 580.1.

26 Oct 2023, 06:17:13 PM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3290.05-40.85-1.234010.02870.049902.08
Solar Industries India5247.15154.353.035439.93456.9547481.49
UPL561.2-18.9-3.26807.0577.042124.1
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore655.85-15.3-2.28777.0112.1542438.22
3M India29170.15-152.25-0.5233643.021380.732860.38
26 Oct 2023, 05:41:18 PM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of UPL stock was 560, while the high price reached 580.1.

26 Oct 2023, 03:34:33 PM IST

Upl October futures opened at 577.0 as against previous close of 580.9

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 561.2. The bid price is 560.2, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 560.45, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The bid and offer quantities are both 1300. The stock has an open interest of 9506900, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:29:11 PM IST

UPL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for UPL Ltd stock is 576.95, while the 52-week high price is 807.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:18:11 PM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹561.5, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 561.5. There has been a percent change of -3.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 18.6.

Click here for Upl Shareholdings

26 Oct 2023, 02:51:41 PM IST

Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.7 (-44.17%) & 3.75 (-41.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 40.0 (+46.79%) & 26.0 (+71.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:33:35 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹563.05, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 563.05, which represents a decrease of 2.94% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -17.05, indicating a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:32:16 PM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3281.35-49.55-1.494010.02870.049770.12
Solar Industries India5219.25126.452.485439.93456.9547229.02
UPL563.25-16.85-2.9807.0577.042277.98
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore649.45-21.7-3.23777.0112.1542024.09
3M India29251.05-71.35-0.2433643.021380.732951.51
26 Oct 2023, 02:15:34 PM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock for today is 561.45, while the high price is 580.10.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15:09 PM IST

Upl October futures opened at 577.0 as against previous close of 580.9

The stock Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 561.95. The bid price is 560.75, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 561.05, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The bid quantity stands at 1300, while the offer quantity is 10400. The open interest for Upl is 9448400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:48:21 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹562.55, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 562.55. There has been a percent change of -3.03, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -17.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 17.55.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41:43 PM IST

Upl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days609.89
10 Days617.36
20 Days613.96
50 Days607.32
100 Days632.15
300 Days675.88
26 Oct 2023, 01:33:43 PM IST

Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.65 (-36.25%) & 3.95 (-38.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 37.75 (+38.53%) & 25.4 (+67.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:16:34 PM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 563.1, while the high price reached 580.1.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:19 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹565.3, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 565.3. There has been a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 14.8.

26 Oct 2023, 12:59:46 PM IST

Upl Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:50:31 PM IST

Upl October futures opened at 577.0 as against previous close of 580.9

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 565. The bid price is 564.0 and the offer price is 564.3. The offer quantity is 10400 and the bid quantity is 2600. The open interest is 9449700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:37:06 PM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3280.75-50.15-1.514010.02870.049761.02
Solar Industries India5049.8-43.0-0.845439.93456.9545695.67
UPL565.05-15.05-2.59807.0577.042413.08
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore647.0-24.15-3.6777.0112.1541865.56
3M India29288.6-33.8-0.1233643.021380.732993.81
26 Oct 2023, 12:33:28 PM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹565.45, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The stock price of Upl has decreased by 2.53% or 14.65. The current stock price is 565.45.

26 Oct 2023, 12:24:00 PM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of UPL reached a low price of 563.1 and a high price of 580.1 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:13:09 PM IST

Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.85 (-34.58%) & 4.15 (-35.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.0 (+65.02%) & 15.0 (+341.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:47:33 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹566.25, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 566.25, which represents a decrease of 2.39%. The net change in the stock price is -13.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Upl News

26 Oct 2023, 11:42:02 AM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3288.5-42.4-1.274010.02870.049878.57
Solar Industries India5040.65-52.15-1.025439.93456.9545612.87
UPL564.5-15.6-2.69807.0577.042371.8
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore639.75-31.4-4.68777.0112.1541396.43
3M India29231.7-90.7-0.3133643.021380.732929.71
26 Oct 2023, 11:28:58 AM IST

Upl October futures opened at 577.0 as against previous close of 580.9

The spot price of Upl stock is 563.7. The bid price is 562.4 and the offer price is 562.7. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest is 9467900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:28:38 AM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

UPL stock had a low price of 563.1 and a high price of 580.1 during the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:00:16 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹564.25, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 564.25, which represents a decrease of 2.73%. The net change is -15.85, indicating a decline in the stock price.

Click here for Upl Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 10:47:55 AM IST

Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.05 (-32.92%) & 4.2 (-34.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.85 (+57.43%) & 0.75 (+66.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33:17 AM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3302.05-28.85-0.874010.02870.050084.09
Solar Industries India5042.0-50.8-1.05439.93456.9545625.09
UPL567.35-12.75-2.2807.0577.042585.72
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore646.45-24.7-3.68777.0112.1541829.97
3M India29106.7-215.7-0.7433643.021380.732788.9
26 Oct 2023, 10:29:21 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹568.35, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 568.35, with a percent change of -2.03% and a net change of -11.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.03% and has seen a decrease of 11.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:28:18 AM IST

UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 566.45 and the high price is 580.10.

26 Oct 2023, 10:07:05 AM IST

Upl October futures opened at 577.0 as against previous close of 580.9

Upl is a stock with a spot price of 568.45. The bid price is 567.3, and the offer price is 567.65. There is a bid quantity of 1300 and an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for this stock is 9400300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:01:21 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 10:01:11 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹568.55, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹580.1

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 568.55. There has been a -1.99% percent change, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.55, which means the stock has decreased by 11.55 from its previous value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:35 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.16%
3 Months-4.38%
6 Months-18.9%
YTD-18.99%
1 Year-16.46%
26 Oct 2023, 09:07:48 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹580.1, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹587.25

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 580.1, which represents a percent change of -1.22. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.22%. The net change in the stock price is -7.15, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 7.15.

26 Oct 2023, 08:03:33 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹587.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE recorded a volume of 126,606 shares with a closing price of 587.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App