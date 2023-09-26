comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Rises in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Rises in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 616.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, UPL had an open price of 615 and a close price of 615. The stock had a high of 624.75 and a low of 613.7. The market capitalization of UPL is 46,289.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 91,178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:01:48 AM IST

Upl September futures opened at 617.85 as against previous close of 617.5

The spot price of Upl stock is 618.7. The bid price is 618.3 and the offer price is 618.5. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest is 22077900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:57:03 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:41:04 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹619, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹616.7

Upl stock is currently trading at a price of 619. It has experienced a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 2.3, suggesting a small positive movement.

26 Sep 2023, 09:36:05 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.79%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months-11.95%
YTD-13.85%
1 Year-12.22%
26 Sep 2023, 09:02:13 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹616.7, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹615

The current stock price of Upl is 616.7 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.28% or 1.7 points.

26 Sep 2023, 08:13:56 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹615 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 91,178 shares and closed at a price of 615.

