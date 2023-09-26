Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Rises in Today's Trading

On the last day, UPL had an open price of ₹615 and a close price of ₹615. The stock had a high of ₹624.75 and a low of ₹613.7. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹46,289.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 91,178 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl September futures opened at 617.85 as against previous close of 617.5 The spot price of Upl stock is 618.7. The bid price is 618.3 and the offer price is 618.5. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest is 22077900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹619, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹616.7 Upl stock is currently trading at a price of ₹619. It has experienced a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 2.3, suggesting a small positive movement. Share Via

Upl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.79% 3 Months -13.37% 6 Months -11.95% YTD -13.85% 1 Year -12.22% Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹616.7, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹615 The current stock price of Upl is ₹616.7 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.28% or 1.7 points. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹615 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 91,178 shares and closed at a price of ₹615. Share Via