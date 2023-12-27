Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 586 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.15 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : The stock of Upl opened at 588 and closed at 581.7. The highest price recorded during the day was 594.9, while the lowest price was 585. The market capitalization of Upl is 43,985.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 780 and 528.35, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 145,564 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹591.15, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹586

The current stock price of Upl is 591.15 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.88% or 5.15.

27 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹581.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Upl BSE was 145,564 shares, and the closing price was 581.7.

