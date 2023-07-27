comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Upl Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 626.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 626.95 and closed at 626.8. The high for the day was 635.8, while the low was 626.95. The market capitalization of UPL is 47,438.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 624. The BSE volume for the day was 99,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:07:59 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹626.8 yesterday

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout