Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at ₹558.75, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹561.2

On the last day of trading, Upl opened at ₹579.15 and closed at ₹580.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹580.1, while the low was ₹560. Upl's market capitalization is currently at ₹42,124.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹577. On the BSE, a total of 76,778 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price Live :Upl closed today at ₹558.75, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹561.2 Today, the closing price of Upl stock was ₹558.75, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The net change was -2.45, indicating a decline from the previous closing price of ₹561.2.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3329.0 36.05 1.09 4010.0 2870.0 50492.85 Solar Industries India 5243.7 -27.4 -0.52 5439.9 3456.95 47450.27 UPL 558.75 -2.45 -0.44 807.0 560.0 41940.2 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 674.55 18.7 2.85 777.0 112.15 43648.24 3M India 29559.55 514.7 1.77 33643.0 21380.7 33299.04

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹556.4 and the high price is ₹567.

Upl October futures opened at 566.3 as against previous close of 564.0 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 558.8. The bid price is 562.65 with a bid quantity of 2600, while the offer price is 562.9 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is 30,314,700.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.4 (-17.56%) & ₹2.95 (-16.9%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹27.7 (+1.09%) & ₹42.7 (+3.39%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3314.2 21.25 0.65 4010.0 2870.0 50268.37 Solar Industries India 5267.95 -3.15 -0.06 5439.9 3456.95 47669.71 UPL 561.3 0.1 0.02 807.0 560.0 42131.61 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 679.45 23.6 3.6 777.0 112.15 43965.31 3M India 29870.0 825.15 2.84 33643.0 21380.7 33648.76

Upl October futures opened at 566.3 as against previous close of 564.0 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 560.25. The bid price is 561.95, and the offer price is 562.25. The offer quantity is 2600, and the bid quantity is 3900. The stock has an open interest of 30019600.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The stock of UPL had a low price of ₹556.4 and a high price of ₹567 for the current day.

Upl share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 600.93 10 Days 613.18 20 Days 612.13 50 Days 606.73 100 Days 631.09 300 Days 675.18

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.2 (-20.61%) & ₹2.8 (-21.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹30.2 (+10.22%) & ₹45.4 (+9.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of UPL stock is ₹556.4 and the high price is ₹567.

Upl October futures opened at 566.3 as against previous close of 564.0 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 557.55. The bid price is 559.3, with a bid quantity of 11,700 shares. The offer price is 559.65, with an offer quantity of 2,600 shares. The open interest for Upl stock stands at 29,913,000.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3327.7 34.75 1.06 4010.0 2870.0 50473.14 Solar Industries India 5288.1 17.0 0.32 5439.9 3456.95 47852.05 UPL 557.25 -3.95 -0.7 807.0 560.0 41827.61 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 666.65 10.8 1.65 777.0 112.15 43137.05 3M India 29878.0 833.15 2.87 33643.0 21380.7 33657.78

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹557.2 and the high price is ₹567.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.4 (-17.56%) & ₹2.8 (-21.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹29.5 (+7.66%) & ₹44.5 (+7.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl October futures opened at 566.3 as against previous close of 564.0 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 560.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 562.85, while the offer price is 563.2. The bid and offer quantities stand at 2600 each. The open interest for Upl stock is quite high at 29263000.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3327.45 34.5 1.05 4010.0 2870.0 50469.34 Solar Industries India 5261.8 -9.3 -0.18 5439.9 3456.95 47614.06 UPL 560.7 -0.5 -0.09 807.0 560.0 42086.57 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 670.05 14.2 2.17 777.0 112.15 43357.06 3M India 29715.6 670.75 2.31 33643.0 21380.7 33474.83

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low for UPL stock are ₹567 and ₹558.6, respectively.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.9 (-9.92%) & ₹3.15 (-11.27%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹27.9 (+1.82%) & ₹42.65 (+3.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3338.8 45.85 1.39 4010.0 2870.0 50641.5 Solar Industries India 5251.95 -19.15 -0.36 5439.9 3456.95 47524.93 UPL 561.95 0.75 0.13 807.0 560.0 42180.4 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 667.05 11.2 1.71 777.0 112.15 43162.94 3M India 29609.6 564.75 1.94 33643.0 21380.7 33355.42

Upl October futures opened at 566.3 as against previous close of 564.0 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 565.3. The bid price is 567.25 and the offer price is 567.45. There is a bid quantity of 1300 and an offer quantity of 2600. The open interest is 28971800.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹562.55 and the high price was ₹567.

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹561.2, down -3.26% from yesterday's ₹580.1 The current stock price of Upl is ₹561.2, with a percent change of -3.26 and a net change of -18.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.26% and the value has dropped by 18.9 points.

Upl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.59% 3 Months -6.06% 6 Months -22.85% YTD -21.66% 1 Year -19.21%

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹580.1 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Upl was 76778 shares, and the closing price was ₹580.1.