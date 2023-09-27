Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading gains

On the last day of trading, Upl opened at ₹619.9 and closed at ₹616.7. The stock reached a high of ₹622.7 and a low of ₹616.05. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at ₹46,350.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl was 25,932 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|-11.94%
|6 Months
|-13.59%
|YTD
|-13.77%
|1 Year
|-9.17%
The current stock price of Upl is ₹618. There has been a small percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, which means the stock price has increased by 0.5 points.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,932. The closing price for the shares was ₹616.7.
