Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 617.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, Upl opened at 619.9 and closed at 616.7. The stock reached a high of 622.7 and a low of 616.05. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at 46,350.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl was 25,932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months-11.94%
6 Months-13.59%
YTD-13.77%
1 Year-9.17%
27 Sep 2023, 09:16 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹618, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹617.5

The current stock price of Upl is 618. There has been a small percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, which means the stock price has increased by 0.5 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹616.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,932. The closing price for the shares was 616.7.

