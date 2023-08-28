Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Today

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹582.45 and closed at ₹586.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹588.9, while the low was ₹580. UPL has a market capitalization of ₹43,790.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹577. On the BSE, a total of 80,545 shares of UPL were traded.

