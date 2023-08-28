comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 583.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at 582.45 and closed at 586.4. The stock's high for the day was 588.9, while the low was 580. UPL has a market capitalization of 43,790.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 577. On the BSE, a total of 80,545 shares of UPL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:40:12 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹584.7, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹583.1

The current stock price of Upl is 584.7, with a 0.27 percent change and a net change of 1.6. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32:10 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30:36 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months-18.36%
6 Months-21.01%
YTD-18.56%
1 Year-23.53%
28 Aug 2023, 09:00:14 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹583.4, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹586.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price of the stock is 583.4. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, indicating a decrease of 3 units.

28 Aug 2023, 08:23:51 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹586.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 80,545 shares and closed at a price of 586.4.

