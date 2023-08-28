Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Today
Upl stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 583.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹582.45 and closed at ₹586.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹588.9, while the low was ₹580. UPL has a market capitalization of ₹43,790.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹577. On the BSE, a total of 80,545 shares of UPL were traded.
28 Aug 2023, 09:40:12 AM IST
28 Aug 2023, 08:23:51 AM IST
