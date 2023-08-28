Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Today

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹582.45 and closed at ₹586.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹588.9, while the low was ₹580. UPL has a market capitalization of ₹43,790.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹577. On the BSE, a total of 80,545 shares of UPL were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Upl is ₹584.7, with a 0.27 percent change and a net change of 1.6. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|-18.36%
|6 Months
|-21.01%
|YTD
|-18.56%
|1 Year
|-23.53%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹583.4. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, indicating a decrease of 3 units.
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 80,545 shares and closed at a price of ₹586.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!