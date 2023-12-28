Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading gains

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at ₹591.15 and closed at ₹586. The highest price reached during the day was ₹592.2, while the lowest price was ₹581.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹43,771.68 crore. The 52-week high for Upl's stock is ₹780, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 43,665 shares.
The low price of UPL stock for today is ₹582, while the high price is ₹587.8.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 584.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 583.95, with a bid quantity of 1300 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 584.1, with an offer quantity of 1300 shares. The open interest for Upl stands at 8318700.
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹583.7 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the net change in price is 0.55. This information provides a snapshot of the current performance of UPL stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.6%
|3 Months
|-12.98%
|6 Months
|-14.28%
|YTD
|-18.56%
|1 Year
|-18.59%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹583.15, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, the volume of Upl BSE shares traded was 43,665 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹586.
