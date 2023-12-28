Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 583.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 583.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at 591.15 and closed at 586. The highest price reached during the day was 592.2, while the lowest price was 581.3. The company's market capitalization is 43,771.68 crore. The 52-week high for Upl's stock is 780, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 43,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock for today is 582, while the high price is 587.8.

28 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Upl December futures opened at 584.95 as against previous close of 583.95

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 584.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 583.95, with a bid quantity of 1300 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 584.1, with an offer quantity of 1300 shares. The open interest for Upl stands at 8318700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Upl Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹583.7, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹583.15

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 583.7 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the net change in price is 0.55. This information provides a snapshot of the current performance of UPL stock.

28 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.6%
3 Months-12.98%
6 Months-14.28%
YTD-18.56%
1 Year-18.59%
28 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹583.15, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹586

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 583.15, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹586 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Upl BSE shares traded was 43,665 shares. The closing price of the shares was 586.

