Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 626.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL opened at 636.75 and closed at 631.85. The stock reached a high of 637 and a low of 625.6. The company has a market capitalization of 47,036.83 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 807 and a low of 624. The BSE volume for the day was 51,066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:20:28 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹622.7, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹626.65

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 622.7, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -3.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the value has decreased by 3.95 rupees.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02:07 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹626.65, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹631.85

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 626.65. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.2.

28 Jul 2023, 08:22:01 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹631.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,066. The closing price for the shares was 631.85.

