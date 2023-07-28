Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, UPL opened at ₹636.75 and closed at ₹631.85. The stock reached a high of ₹637 and a low of ₹625.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹47,036.83 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹807 and a low of ₹624. The BSE volume for the day was 51,066 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹622.7, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -3.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the value has decreased by 3.95 rupees.
The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is ₹626.65. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.2.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,066. The closing price for the shares was ₹631.85.
