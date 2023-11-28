Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's trading

UPL's stock opened at ₹569.75 and closed at ₹566, with a high of ₹569.75 and a low of ₹558.05. The market capitalization is ₹41,955.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹528.35 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for the day was 61,480.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of Upl stock, the price is ₹558.65 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The low price for UPL stock today was ₹558.05 and the high price was ₹561.
Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 560.15 with a bid price of 560.1 and an offer price of 560.35. The offer quantity is 1300 shares and the bid quantity is also 1300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 20,923,500 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹560.3. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|-5.73%
|6 Months
|-18.77%
|YTD
|-21.95%
|1 Year
|-27.8%
The stock price of Upl has decreased by 1.25% or ₹7.05. The current stock price is ₹558.95.
On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 61,480 shares, and the closing price was ₹566.
