Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 558.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.65 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

UPL's stock opened at 569.75 and closed at 566, with a high of 569.75 and a low of 558.05. The market capitalization is 41,955.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 528.35 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for the day was 61,480.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹558.65, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹558.95

Based on the current data of Upl stock, the price is 558.65 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for UPL stock today was 558.05 and the high price was 561.

28 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Upl November futures opened at 560.25 as against previous close of 559.1

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 560.15 with a bid price of 560.1 and an offer price of 560.35. The offer quantity is 1300 shares and the bid quantity is also 1300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 20,923,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Upl Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹560.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹558.95

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 560.3. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

28 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-5.73%
6 Months-18.77%
YTD-21.95%
1 Year-27.8%
28 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹558.95, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹566

The stock price of Upl has decreased by 1.25% or 7.05. The current stock price is 558.95.

28 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹566 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 61,480 shares, and the closing price was 566.

