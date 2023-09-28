Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 617.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 618 and closed at 617.5. The stock had a high of 618.1 and a low of 609.2. The market capitalization of UPL is 46,151.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 577 respectively. On the BSE, there were 37,989 shares traded for UPL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹617.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume was 37,989 shares, and the closing price was 617.5.

