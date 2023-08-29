Upl Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2023

On the last day, UPL opened at ₹584.1 and closed at ₹583.1. The stock reached a high of ₹587.65 and a low of ₹582.3. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹43,914.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 25,638.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.