comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Upl Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 583.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.05 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, UPL opened at 584.1 and closed at 583.1. The stock reached a high of 587.65 and a low of 582.3. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 43,914.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 25,638.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 08:20:28 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹583.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 25,638. The closing price of the shares was 583.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App