Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 583.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.05 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL opened at 584.1 and closed at 583.1. The stock reached a high of 587.65 and a low of 582.3. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 43,914.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 25,638.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹585.05, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹583.1

The current price of Upl stock is 585.05 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹583.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 25,638. The closing price of the shares was 583.1.

