Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading today

Upl Share Price Today : The last day of trading for UPL saw the stock open at ₹585.8 and close at ₹583.15. The stock reached a high of ₹591 and a low of ₹582 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹44,233.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL on this day was 46,444 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Upl is ₹589.3, which represents a 1.05% increase from the previous trading day.

