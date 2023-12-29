Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl soars with positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 583.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : The last day of trading for UPL saw the stock open at 585.8 and close at 583.15. The stock reached a high of 591 and a low of 582 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 44,233.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL on this day was 46,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹589.3, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹583.15

The current stock price of Upl is 589.3, which represents a 1.05% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.15.

29 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹583.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Upl BSE was 46,444 shares, and the closing price was 583.15.

