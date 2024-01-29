Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 545.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.5 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 546 and the closing price was 545.55. The stock had a high of 548 and a low of 536.1. The market capitalization of Upl is 40,345.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 780 and 528.35 respectively. The BSE volume for Upl was 41,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl closed at ₹545.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,155 shares. The closing price for the stock was 545.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!