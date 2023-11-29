Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl enjoys positive trading day

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹558.05 and closed at ₹558.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹564.55, while the lowest price was ₹556.25. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹42,281.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 73,105 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Upl is ₹566.3, with a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current day's low price of UPL stock is ₹563.3, while the high price is ₹567.45.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 563.55. The bid price is 565.6 and the offer price is 565.85. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 14,493,700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.23%
|3 Months
|-7.26%
|6 Months
|-18.21%
|YTD
|-21.31%
|1 Year
|-27.72%
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a total volume of 73,105 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹558.95.
