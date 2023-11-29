Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl enjoys positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 563.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 558.05 and closed at 558.95. The highest price reached during the day was 564.55, while the lowest price was 556.25. The market capitalization of UPL is 42,281.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 73,105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹566.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹563.3

The current stock price of Upl is 566.3, with a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of UPL stock is 563.3, while the high price is 567.45.

29 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Upl November futures opened at 566.3 as against previous close of 565.15

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 563.55. The bid price is 565.6 and the offer price is 565.85. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 14,493,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Upl Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹563.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹558.95

The current stock price of Upl is 563.3, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 4.35.

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.23%
3 Months-7.26%
6 Months-18.21%
YTD-21.31%
1 Year-27.72%
29 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹563.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹558.95

The current stock price of Upl is 563.3, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 4.35.

29 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹558.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a total volume of 73,105 shares. The closing price for the stock was 558.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.